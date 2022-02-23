STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SIT to investigate fake certificate racket cases 

Recently, the case of a student, who used a fake certificate from Osmania University (OU) and moved to Canada for further studies, came to light. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the spate of cases on the fake certificate rackets coming to surface, the police said that the case would be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). 

On Tuesday, DCP K Muralidhar stated that the preliminary probe in this regard has already been launched.  The case will be handed over to the SIT for further answers, he added. Student moves to Canada with fake OU certificate 

Inspector Ramesh Naik said, “The issue was raised by OU student leader Sharath Nayak. The allegations posed by the students that the accused Muddu Swamy used a fake certificate was also verified.”

