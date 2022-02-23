STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for stealing truckload of tyres

However, after Jamsheed was nabbed at Delhi, he immediately alerted his associates, due to which they withdrew a major part of the money before cops could freeze the accounts.

Published: 23rd February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested an interstate gang including the kingpin who had robbed a truckload of MRF tyres on February 18. 

The kingpin, Jamsheed Khan, along with Rahil approached the truck with MRF tyres at Trichy in Tamil Nadu and asked for a lift to go to Haryana.  On his information, police arrested Kamal Kabra, Afroz Ali Khan and Syed Hussain who were into tyres business in the city. 

Out of the 192 stolen tyres, 152 tyres along with a car, a scooter, one live round of ammunition, mobile phones and cash, all worth Rs 44.72 lakh, was seized.  

After disposing of the tyres, Kamal transferred money into the accounts used by the accused. However, after Jamsheed was nabbed at Delhi, he immediately alerted his associates, due to which they withdrew a major part of the money before cops could freeze the accounts.

