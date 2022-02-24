STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
500-bed girls hostel opens at OU campus

On the occasion, the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a separate girls swimming pool was performed.

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new 500-bed hostel for girls was inaugurated at the Osmania University campus on Wednesday. The hostel, constructed at a cost of `37.5 crore from the Rashtrya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds, has all facilities such as reading rooms, a spacious dining hall and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Speaking at the inauguration of the hostel building, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder said that it is good to see increasing women’s enrolment in the university. 

About 50 % of students who enrolled in various courses this year are women, he said. On this occasion, the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a separate girls swimming pool was performed.

