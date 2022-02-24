Advocate attacked by male colleague in court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman advocate was allegedly attacked by a colleague on the premises of the Malkajgiri Court complex in the city on Wednesday. It is learnt that the two advocates Mekala Srinivas Yadav and Prasanna Naidu have had some differences over time.

On Wednesday, when they came face to face in the court, they abused each other and hit each other with chappals, following which Srinivas Yadav attacked Prasanna Naidu. The duo then approached the Magistrate in the court, who directed them to approach police for further action.

According to sources, Prasanna Naidu had contested in the GHMC elections as a BJP candidate from Malkajgiri division, while Srinivas Yadav is associated with the TRS. For a while now, Prasanna Naidu has been posting regularly on various issues, on social media platforms, due to which they have been at loggerheads.

On Wednesday, when they were near the first floor of the court building they quarrelled with each other, resulting in the incident

.A Narasimha Swamy, Inspector of Neredmet police station, under whose jurisdiction the court falls, said both parties have lodged complaints against each other. A case under Sections 354, 324 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against Srinivas Yadav and another case under Sections 324 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against Prasanna Naidu.