STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Briyani and a live show   

The funnymen of South Indian social media, Nirmal Pillai and Abishek Kumar, want the best of both worlds — digital content and live shows.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmal Pillai and Abishek Kumar . ( File Photo)

Nirmal Pillai and Abishek Kumar . ( File Photo)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Comedians Nirmal Pillai and Abishek Kumar grew popular over the past two years for their relatable South Indian content.

The funny duo is all set to perform in Hyderabad for the first time on February 25 at Rangbhoomi, Gachibowli. Ahead of their show, they share with CE about all they have up their sleeve. 

On being in the city for the first time, Nirmal says, “We’re primarily here for the biryani. Our show is secondary. We will be having the delicacy for breakfast, lunch and dinner (laughs.) Jokes apart, we are looking forward to performing for the Hyderabadi crowd because it’s a new audience and we always love to walk into a room of new people who aren’t familiar with our work. A lot of our followers are Hyderabadis, so we know they come with a hoard of expectations, we hope to meet them.” 

Revealing a little about the format of their upcoming show, Nirmal says, “The first 70 per cent of the show will have each of us perform individually, and then we perform together towards the end. It is all crowd work, so nothing is scripted, it’s all on the spot! It depends on our interaction with the audience, and we’re hopeful of a good show, because we’ve heard so much about how warm, open, and welcoming the city is to artists.” 

Probably, one of the most important qualities a comic will have to possess is confidence. While Nirmal and Abhishek come across like they have bags and bags of it all, they say it’s far from the truth.

“We freak out before every single show of ours, but once we get on stage, the first laugh or clap we hear eases us down. In fact, when you’ve prepped with material for your set, you know how it would turn out, but for crowd work, one has no clue. But we’re hoping the anxiety won’t kill us,” Abishek says. 

Minting content and garnering views on social media and producing laughs through a live show are poles apart, the duo says. “Our biggest challenge was to sell tickets, it proved we are funny enough. Hitting a balance between social media numbers and content quality was important to us. It’s heartwarming to see people from different city book tickets for our show.”

Abishek counts the pandemic as their biggest blessing that pushed them to produce the best content. “When no live shows were happening, we resorted to Zoom shows which didn’t go the way we’d wanted them to. We then took to creating content on social media and the sudden love and fame have been overwhelming. The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for us; it gave us more time to sit down and create better content digitally and converted our numbers for our live shows as well.”

Talking about their camaraderie helps their content, Abishek says, “When we get together, all we work on is narrowing down on a topic or premise. Once done, we just let the camera roll, with no script in hand. We choose the final videos from over 20-40 takes.”  Saying they don’t want to just be two guys doing reels, they hope to strike a balance between live shows and digital content.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Comedians Nirmal Pillai Abishek Kumar South Indian content Gachibowli Zoom Pandemic Covid
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp