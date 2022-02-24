STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cast in ceramic

Kalakriti Art Gallery is to host a solo contemporary ceramic exhibit by artist Vinod Daroz, titled Aikyam: Oneness.

Published: 24th February 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Artist Vinod Daroz. ( File Photo)

Artist Vinod Daroz. ( File Photo)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kalakriti Art Gallery is to host a solo contemporary ceramic exhibit by artist Vinod Daroz, titled Aikyam: Oneness. The body of work reflects an undiluted celebration of the ceramic medium, as well as the artist’s wide experimentation with gilding technique and presentation.

Vinod is a Telugu living in Baroda. “I’m visiting Hyderabad after years and it feels like home,” he says. “Ceramic art has taken me all over the globe, thanks to this profession of my family — we are goldsmiths. But, I do not like gold at all, I don’t wear a single piece of jewellery, nor does my wife. But my work is always glittering with gold,” adds the artist, who sieves his clay, prepares his own colours and only relies on outsourcing liquid gold, copper and silver for his ceramics.

“I am deeply inspired by South Indian temple designs. All my major works have glimpses inspired from the Kanchipuram Temple. It depicts the patterns from the gopuram, the entrance of the temple, but they symbolically project the phallus and yoni (male and female sex organs)," the artist tells CE. 

“We are not allowed to take pictures in the temple, so I keep the designs in my photographic memory and let it out when I work with earth (clay),” Vinod shares. “My work has been displayed all over the world. But in 2018, at an exhibition in China, a collector purchased my entire collection. This is his second exhibit in Hyderabad, the first one was held a decade ago,” he says.

Vinod was trained under Jyostna Bhatt, a renowned ceramic artist in the country. He found his own way in the market with his glittery touch.

What: Ceramic art exhibition
When: Thursday, from 6:30-8:30 pm
Where: Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ceramic Exhibit Kalakriti Art Gallery Contemporary Artist Exhibition
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp