Clash at candlelight rally sparks tension

HYDERABAD: Mild tension broke out at Attapur of Cyberabad commissionerate, as a group of youngsters were taking out a candlelight rally late on Wednesday night, in memory of Bajrang Dal Activist Harsha who was murdered in Shivamogga.

Two youngsters passing by and the group got into an altercation. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed them. R Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP Shamshabad said the situation is completely under control and no untoward incident has taken place.

“As citizens, everyone has the right to hold such rallies. But we request people to inform the police and seek prior permission. We also request people’s co-operation to maintain peace,” he added.

Around 9 pm on Wednesday, a group of youngsters from Shivaji Nagar of Attapur took out a rally. When they reached NM Guda Junction, two youngsters passing by on a bike made some snide remarks. In response, those in the rally raised slogans. Both parties got into a scuffle.