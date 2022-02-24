Pedaling for space and respect

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This Sunday, the roads of Hyderabad would be packed with cyclists. The Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, Santhana Selvan, has called cycling groups, walkers and runners from across the city to join a rally that pledges to bring about a cycling revolution in Hyderabad.

Cyclists from the northern city would congregate near Suchitra, from the east at Uppal and from the west at Gachibowli -- they will all meet at Necklace Road and pedal to Charminar.

“It’s an open rally anyone can join. We aim to flood the city with cyclists on Sunday to promote awareness about the due respect that both pedestrians and cyclists deserve,” says Selvan, who has organised the meet and dedicated it to fellow cyclist Nitin Agarwal who died in an accident near KBR Park last year.

“We want respect for cyclists and pedestrians on the road. We are not protesting but, through this rally, we request the government to create a bicycle network across the city. We want the government to impose strict enforcement on drunken driving, wrong-side driving and speeding which are the leading causes that put both pedestrians and cyclists at risk,” he says.

The motorists must remember that we are citizens too, and deserve our share of the road. “Through slogans and placards, we want to sent a message to the government to create comprehensive bicycle lanes across the city and promote public bicycle sharing units. Earlier, we had them at Metro stations, but now, there’s nothing.

Cyclists are scared to occupy their share of the road, this fear should end,” the bicycle mayor says. Cyclist groups are planning such events at least once every month.