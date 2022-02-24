Show your pet some TLC this summer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike humans, your pet does not sweat to regulate its body temperature. They dissipate excess heat by panting, which makes them even more susceptible to overheating and heat strokes.

Senior and overweight pets, apart from specific breeds such as pugs, bulldogs and Persian cats, need extra care in summer. Here’s a guide to make sure that your pet does not fall summer-sick

Signs to look out for

Excessive panting in dogs

Open mouth breathing in cats

Redness of the mouth and tongue in cats l Vomiting

Diarrhoea l 104-degrees fever

Unwillingness to move

Poor appetite

Seasons affect pets as much as they affect us. Being aware and taking steps to understand these changes is all you need to make them feel better and keep them healthy

Pets tend to lose their appetite in summer. Cats do not need as much energy in summer as they do in winter to keep their bodies warm. Keeping them hydrated is important

Dogs, on the other hand, need more energy due to all the panting. Hence, they need to have a nutritious balanced diet. The food choices for your pet should be made keeping in mind their age, breed and size

Most pet parents tend to give their pets home-cooked meals which, if not vet-recommended, may not meet your pet’s nutritional requirements. Try feeding your pets a variety and combination of foods. A mix of wet and dry pet food can be a great way to encourage them to eat

Bathing

You can bathe your pet once a month. To beat the heat, wipe them with a wet towel or take them for a swim followed by a thorough blow-dry and brush-out. This will help cool their bodies without causing much hair loss

Keep them hydrated

Senior dogs, pups, and pets with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, respiratory disease, and obesity are more prone to dehydration

Loss of appetite, increased heart rate, weaker pulse, resistance to movement and dry and red eyes are some signs of dehydration that you should look out for

Give them adequate fresh water at regular intervals. Don’t forget to carry their water bowls wherever you go. Make sure to halt for water breaks during long travels

Daily routine