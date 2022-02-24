STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show your pet some TLC this summer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike humans, your pet does not sweat to regulate its body temperature. They dissipate excess heat by panting, which makes them even more susceptible to overheating and heat strokes.

Senior and overweight pets, apart from specific breeds such as pugs, bulldogs and Persian cats, need extra care in summer. Here’s a guide to make sure that your pet does not fall summer-sick 

Signs to look out for

  • Excessive panting in dogs
  • Open mouth breathing in cats
  • Redness of the mouth and tongue in cats l Vomiting
  • Diarrhoea l 104-degrees fever 
  • Unwillingness to move

Poor appetite 

  • Seasons affect pets as much as they affect us. Being aware and taking steps to understand these changes is all you need to make them feel better and keep them healthy
  • Pets tend to lose their appetite in summer. Cats do not need as much energy in summer as they do in winter to keep their bodies warm. Keeping them hydrated is important
  • Dogs, on the other hand, need more energy due to all the panting. Hence, they need to have a nutritious balanced diet. The food choices for your pet should be made keeping in mind their age, breed and size
  • Most pet parents tend to give their pets home-cooked meals which, if not vet-recommended, may not meet your pet’s nutritional requirements. Try feeding your pets a variety and combination of foods. A mix of wet and dry pet food can be a great way to encourage them to eat

Bathing 

  • You can bathe your pet once a month. To beat the heat, wipe them with a wet towel or take them for a swim followed by a thorough blow-dry and brush-out. This will help cool their bodies without causing much hair loss

Keep them hydrated  

  • Senior dogs, pups, and pets with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, respiratory disease, and obesity are more prone to dehydration
  • Loss of appetite, increased heart rate, weaker pulse, resistance to movement and dry and red eyes are some signs of dehydration that you should look out for
  • Give them adequate fresh water at regular intervals. Don’t forget to carry their water bowls wherever you go. Make sure to halt for water breaks during long travels

Daily routine

  • Avoid exercise and playtime during the day. Take them out either early in the morning or late afternoon
  • Give them adequate rest in between playtime or exercise
  • Do not leave them in your car for long. If you cannot take them with you to a particular place, it is better to keep them at home where they are safe and in a comparatively cooler environment

