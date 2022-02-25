STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

All Covid precautionary measures in place as Numaish resumes Friday

The Exhibition Society is also taking all precautionary measures to ensure Covid-19 protocols, including use of face masks and social distancing, are followed by both the traders and the visitors.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Workers spray stalls at Numaish with disinfectant, in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Workers spray stalls at Numaish with disinfectant, in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 81st All India Industrial Exhibition, Hyderabad’s annual trade fair popularly known as Numaish, will resume today and continue till April 10. The Exhibition Society is making necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the 45-day trade fair where over 1,400 stalls would be set up.It may be mentioned here that the 2022 edition was inaugurated on January 1 but was closed the following day in view of surge in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to Express on Thursday, Secretary of Exhibition Society Aditya Margam said: “The fair will resume from tomorrow. ‘We have obtained all the required permissions and no objection certificates from the departments concerned to run the exhibition up to April 10. We may extend the fair for a few more days in view of Ramzan festivities as there is a request from the stall owners.”

Meanwhile, officials also informed that stall owners from Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and other northern states are returning to arrange their exhibits.Stall owners from Uttar Pradesh will be arriving in a day or two as they returned to their native places in view of Assembly elections in that State,” he added.

This year, there will be 1,400 stalls as compared to previous year’s 1,600 stalls. Of the 21 acres of land available at the venue, only six acres have been allocated for stalls and the remaining 15 acres devoted for walkways, lawns and open areas. ‘’The risk of any spread of infection is very minimal in comparison to other places of public entertainment,’’ Margam said. 

The Exhibition Society is also taking all precautionary measures to ensure Covid-19 protocols, including use of face masks and social distancing, are followed by both the traders and the visitors. The walkways and pathways too have been widened to ensure that the visitors maintain social distancing, he added.For the benefit of stall owners and other workers, who are yet to take the second dose, the society has set up a vaccination centre on the exhibition premises, he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Numaish hyderabad
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp