All Covid precautionary measures in place as Numaish resumes Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 81st All India Industrial Exhibition, Hyderabad’s annual trade fair popularly known as Numaish, will resume today and continue till April 10. The Exhibition Society is making necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the 45-day trade fair where over 1,400 stalls would be set up.It may be mentioned here that the 2022 edition was inaugurated on January 1 but was closed the following day in view of surge in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to Express on Thursday, Secretary of Exhibition Society Aditya Margam said: “The fair will resume from tomorrow. ‘We have obtained all the required permissions and no objection certificates from the departments concerned to run the exhibition up to April 10. We may extend the fair for a few more days in view of Ramzan festivities as there is a request from the stall owners.”

Meanwhile, officials also informed that stall owners from Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and other northern states are returning to arrange their exhibits.Stall owners from Uttar Pradesh will be arriving in a day or two as they returned to their native places in view of Assembly elections in that State,” he added.

This year, there will be 1,400 stalls as compared to previous year’s 1,600 stalls. Of the 21 acres of land available at the venue, only six acres have been allocated for stalls and the remaining 15 acres devoted for walkways, lawns and open areas. ‘’The risk of any spread of infection is very minimal in comparison to other places of public entertainment,’’ Margam said.

The Exhibition Society is also taking all precautionary measures to ensure Covid-19 protocols, including use of face masks and social distancing, are followed by both the traders and the visitors. The walkways and pathways too have been widened to ensure that the visitors maintain social distancing, he added.For the benefit of stall owners and other workers, who are yet to take the second dose, the society has set up a vaccination centre on the exhibition premises, he informed.