Apollo Group forays into Metaverse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a renewed effort to take healthcare in the metaverse, the Apollo Group of Hospitals announced a tie-up with 8chili Hint VR (Virtual Reality) platform on Thursday. The announcement was made by Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals who said the move was done to allow both patients and doctors to engage in virtual reality as that was the future. The main focus of VR in patient care would be for pre-post operative counselling, increasing patient outcomes by bringing in relaxing narratives that induce control over one’s psychological responses. The VR will also help in a personalised approach to every patient.

“People learn best by doing, which is why healthcare is a natural fit for immersive VR training. Findings support the equivalence and superiority of VR training, the time to skill mastery and the economic savings in this platform as compared to traditional methods,” said Dr Sangita Reddy.She further explained that the virtual reality platform will help take VR immersive training at scale and efficiencies.

According to the hospital, California-based 8chili Hint VR is an end-to-end platform to manage metaverse strategy helping in original 3D content creation, metaverse customisation and also delivery of this content across various metaverse real estate. Speaking about the entire new venture, Dr Prathap C Reddy said, “Virtual Reality will change how we enrich the healthcare community and also improve patient experiences. Apollo Hospitals is excited to work with Hint VR to find solutions into our care continuum.”