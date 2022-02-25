Chandanagar teen girl’s ‘suicide’: family suspects foul play

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The suspicious death of an 18-year-old Intermediate student, Kammadi Sowmya, in Chandanagar limits came to light after her parents approached police alleging that the “suicide” version appears to be wrong.Talking to Express, CI Kastro Reddy said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide. However, the post-mortem report is awaited.”

Sowmya is said to have hanged herself on February 18 when her mother and sister were away. She had been suffering from childhood diabetes and high BP. At the time of the incident, her mother was at their village in Mahbubnagar district, while her sister had gone out on an errand.

“Sowmya called her boyfriend Vijay and reportedly informed him that she was committing suicide. By the time he rushed to the house, she had hung herself. In order to rescue her, Vijay cut the hope, put the body down and called the neighbours. Soon, Vijay panicked and fled from the spot since he felt he would be blamed for Sowmya’s suicide,” said the CI.

Vijay then switched off his mobile when police tried to contact him for his statement. Sowmya’s family suspects Vijay had a role to play in her death.