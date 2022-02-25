STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad-based charity foundation booked for fradulent initiative

Inspector Mogilicharla Ravi of Nallakunta police station said several victims reached the police station and said the foundation offered to help those affected by the pandemic.

Published: 25th February 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Cash

image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nallakunta police on Thursday registered a case against a charity foundation, We Are With You, for reportedly luring people saying that they would pay half of their children’s school fees, if they invested the other half with them. They alleged that the foundation, which started in 2019 from Adikmet, cheated them and ran away with Rs 40 lakh of their money. 

Inspector Mogilicharla Ravi of Nallakunta police station said several victims reached the police station and said the foundation offered to help those affected by the pandemic. They even paid the fees of some, but ran away with the money of about 70 people. When they tried to confront the foundation authorities about the payment of fees, they gave cheques that bounced, the victims added.

