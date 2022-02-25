STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC directs GHMC to rebuild wall on property it encroached

In the second affidavit filed on February 23, GHMC stated that they would not acquire the land of the petitioner and would only strengthen the existing nala and would rebuild the compound wall. 

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the GHMC commissioner to reconstruct the compound wall and also gave liberty to the petitioner to approach court if the civic body again encroaches his land. 

Justice Madhavi Devi remarked that the contents of the counter affidavit and the oral statements of the commissioner are different and it would amount to perjury. The court further directed the commissioner to state on oath that they would rebuild the compound wall of the petitioner.

Habib Alladin, a resident of Banjara Hills, filed a writ petition, complaining of trespass and illegal demolition of compound wall of his property near Erragadda Metro Station, for the purpose of remodelling of nala that originates at AG Colony and merges into Moosapet nala. He contended that the GHMC demolished the wall without acquiring the land under the provisions of Right to Fair compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. 

On January 6 this year, the GHMC wrote a letter to the petitioner, offering to pay compensation and requested him to give possession of property in advance. However, the petitioner declined to give consent and requested the GHMC to acquire the land under the 2013 Act. On February 18, the GHMC entered the property by demolishing the compound wall and started nala widening works. pound wall. 

