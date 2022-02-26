Civic body budget to be announced after State’s

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping aside its own rules, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will present the annual budget for 2022-23 after the presentation of Telangana State Budget, which is likely to be held in the first or second week of March.

GHMC draft budget will be tabled before the GHMC Standing Committee anytime during March after the State Budget is presented.

As per the rules, the GHMC draft budget should have been tabled before the Standing Committee on or before November 10, 2021, and before the General Body for discussion and approval in the second week of January 2022. After getting approval from the General Body, it should have been sent to the State Government for ratification, however, the civic body is yet to table the draft budget before the Standing Committee.

Sources said that the GHMC draft budget for the financial year 2022-23 has not been readied and would take some time for it to be placed before the GHMC Standing Committee. However, they failed to give a convincing reply for the delay and this would be the first time that GHMC budget would be presented after the Telangana State Budget.

Last year, as the new body took oath in February, the budget got approved through a virtual meeting on June 29, 2021. As there were no elected members to the Standing Committee, the general body approved `5,600-crore budget for 2021-22, in its first-ever Council meeting held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The budget was approved by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.