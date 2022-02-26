STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relieved! Property owners say this will boost land sales

This order will especially bring cheer for land-owners in and around Hyderabad since real estate has been booming in Greater Hyderabad.

Published: 26th February 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Property owners heaved a sigh of relief on Friday with the High Court directing sub-registrars to register property documents even if it is not an approved layout.

Telangana High has directed the Sub Registrars to register the documents of sale, transfer, and gift presented for registration even though it is not in authorised/approved layouts.

In the past, the Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps issued a memo stating that plots in approved/authorised layouts only shall be registered and only the plots in layouts approved as per law by the competent authority and plots which are regularised under Layout Regularization Scheme issued by the Government.

According to realtors, this would help property owners who have plots in unauthorised layouts. There are a large number of plots in unapproved layouts and people are looking out for registration of such property for a long time, said a city-based realtor.

