15 students from Ukraine reach Hyderabad safely

By Express News Service

In a big respite to the parents who were worrying about their children, about 15 students from Telangana who were stranded in Ukraine in the last few days, have safely reached Hyderabad.

These students have reached Hyderabad airport via Mumbai on a special flight on Sunday morning. After facing severe tension in Ukraine, students breathed a sigh of relief after reaching India. On the other hand, some more Indian students are still in bunkers and were waiting for a call from the embassy to rescue them.

Students said that they have first reached Romania border by bus from various towns and then reached India safely with the help of the Indian Embassy. They have thanked the embassy for coordinating with them and their universities for evacuating them safely.

Another 17 students who reached New Delhi will arrive in Hyderabad by Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the Telangana government has arranged special flights to help them reach Hyderabad

With the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana students are being provided with free tickets. Necessary measures like special control rooms have been arranged at New Delhi Telangana Bhavan to help the students.

A total of 469 Indian students including 11 from Andhra Pradesh reached New Delhi and Mumbai by a special flight on Saturday night. Students who reached India are from the western part of Ukraine which has less impact due to the prevailing situation, while students from eastern parts, especially from Kyiv are still in bunkers and waiting for help.