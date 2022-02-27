STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five arrested with ganja worth Rupees 32 lakh

The three accused, Vadthya Mukesh, Chouhan Srinivas, Vadthya Maruthi, from Sangareddy became friends with Rathod Naveen and Vadthya Anil who are ganja cultivators.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting up a ‘Press’ sticker on a vehicle is not a new stunt to avoid being stopped by the police. But this did not help five youth driving an Ertiga who were transporting ganja worth Rs 32 lakh from Araku. They were arrested near the ORR toll plaza. 

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Mukesh, Srinivas, and Maruthi who went to Araku, were turned to smuggling by the two ganja suppliers, Ramesh and Kamesh. 

All the five then began smuggling ganja. They first smuggled 2 kg ganja which was purchased for Rs 2,000 and the same was sold at Rs 40,000.” All the five headed to Lambasingi and laid their hands on dry ganja. 

They arranged it in two cars which had the label ‘PRESS’ and were headed towards Sangareddy. They were intercepted by the Abdullahpurmet police and an LB Nagar team on Saturday morning.
Tourists turn smugglers

TAGS
Press Ganja ORR Toll smuggling Seized arrested money
