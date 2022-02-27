STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man on a mission to end hunger

In a bid to ensure that no one dies of starvation, city-based hunger activist Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi remains steadfast in his mission. 

Published: 27th February 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hunger activist Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi shares a light moment with a boy while serving him food near the Dabeerpura Railway bridge in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

Hunger activist Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi shares a light moment with a boy while serving him food near the Dabeerpura Railway bridge in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ensure that no one dies of starvation, city-based hunger activist Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi remains steadfast in his mission. 

It has been over 10 years since this assiduous man decided to feed hungry people, within his capacities, without ever thinking of making a name for himself. 

Encouraged by the words of his mother that getting blessings from the people was the biggest treasure in life, Azhar’s primary spot of ‘serving humanity’ remains under the busy Dabeerpura Railway bridge. 

Barely a day has passed when he hasn’t fed the underprivileged ever since he began in 2011. “My father passed away when I was young and my mother struggled to feed us. She knows the pain and encouraged me to give to people while just hoping for their blessings in return. I was taught that even if you have the highest educational qualification and achieved great success in life, they are of no use if you don’t have the spirit of humanity,” he says. 

Crucial family support 

Azhar, who has appeared on TV shows hosted by Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, received support from his family from the beginning and spent almost 70 per cent of his income in the endeavour for the initial three to four years. His wife always stood by him and helped by cooking the food, which was distributed later. 

“I urge everyone to do their bit, as ‘hunger has no religion’. It’s all about our intentions and as part of our ‘Do Roti Campaign’, we ask people to take along two rotis while leaving from home. Giving away food will help in eradicating hunger. However, money falling into the hands of the youth may spoil them and could lead to vices,” he observes. 

Through his NGO Sani Welfare Foundation and with the support of volunteers, the noble cause is now helping feed some 1,500 people daily across India. This includes locations like Gandhi Hospital and parts of Secunderabad, and places such as Bengaluru, Raichur in Karnataka, Gumla in Jharkhand, Cuttack in Odisha and Golpara in Assam. 

“There is no bar on who can visit our camp. Anyone who feels hungry can satiate their appetite and we do not stop anyone, even if they are in an inebriated condition,” he maintains. 

A hero during pandemic

Within years of beginning his journey, the city-based hunger activist began serving at Gandhi Hospital with the intention of offering free meals to attendants. Whatever was left would be distributed amongst the poor in nearby areas like Musheerabad and Bagh Lingampally. Within the city, he would serve 500 to 600 people on a daily basis.

Besides getting recognition within the country through various awards for his work, including the Real-Life Hero Award by RK Mutt in Hyderabad, Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award, and the Covid Warrior Award from the Telangana government in 2021, Azhar was conferred the Commonwealth Points of Light award for his initiative ‘Hunger has no Religion’ from the British Government recently. 

Despite the risks involved during the pandemic, he continued without any qualms. “We organised a camp near Ramoji Film City and some 1,500 to 2,000 migrant labourers were served at that spot beside other places within the city,” he recalls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Activist Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi Mission Hunger Feeding the Hungry serving humanity Bollywood NGO Sani Welfare Foundation Real Life Hero Award Covid Warrior Award Hunger has no Religion
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp