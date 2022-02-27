STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more leniency, do drugs at your own risk: Police Commissioner  

Vignesh's list of consumer-friends include two students of a private college and a Kerala-based girl, who is a student of Malla Reddy College. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing optimism that the arrest of 28 people connected to the drugs racket would act as an effective deterrent, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that any person wishing to try drugs would think twice due to busts like the one on Saturday and the arrest of Tony and seven prominent businessmen earlier.

“We have taken into custody transporters and distributors to break the supply chain.  The police will not spare women if they are involved in drug-related cases,” Anand said. The officer said that the Dark Net is a dangerous place and foraying into it would certainly invite trouble. 

“HCU student Sai Vignesh, after warnings by the university to stop distribution of drugs in the campus premises, started experimenting with Dark Net. He procured 20 LSD bolts in January and some more in February to consume with his friends,” Anand said.

Vignesh’s list of consumer friends includes two students of a private college and a Kerala-based girl, who is a student of Malla Reddy College. 

Anand pointed out that earlier, the police were relatively lenient with women involved in cases like drunk driving, driving without a helmet, or even drugs-related cases. “They were seldom arrested, but now, we are not going to be swayed by their tears,” he said. The onus is on parents to keep their children away from drugs, the Police Commissioner said. 

He said that there have been instances of consumers being arrested and let off after they promised to go through rehabilitation and then being caught again. The officer warned that no longer would the police show leniency, but would inform parents and educational institutions if any student is caught experimenting with drugs. 

