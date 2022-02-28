700 craftsmen to showcase their work at Hyderabad's Hunar Haat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday inaugurated 'Hunar Haat', a 10-day exposition where handicrafts from across the country will be exhibited, at NTR stadium in Hyderabad. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali were also present on the occasion.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 700 craftsmen from 30 States are presenting will exhibit their handicrafts at the exposition. The 37th edition of Hunar Haat will also showcase different cuisines from across the country. Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy asked the people to avail the opportunity and encourage the craftsmen of country.