Hyderabad: Couple booked for not paying Rs 8 crore for gold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gold merchant on Sunday filed a complaint with Banjara Hills police station against a couple for not paying Rs 8 crore after buying gold ornaments from the former. "The police received a complaint by Manoj Kumar, a gold merchant and Yousufguda resident. He filed a cheating case against a realtor couple who purchased gold from the complainant but did not make the payment," he said.

The official said the couple, Gopi Krishna and Sowjanya, are residents of Malkajgiri. They had offered to pay in terms of monthly installments, and the complainant had trusted them since they have been from him for a long time.

A case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.