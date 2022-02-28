Hyderabad municipal body to put up 500 signage poles across city

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to build Street Signage Poles at 500 spots across the city in an attempt to help people reach tourist places, government offices and other places of importance.

Officials said the main aim of signs will help citizens navigate and reach their destinations quickly. Of the total, 80 signage poles will be put up in Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Charminar, Kukatpally and Secunderabad zones each, while a 100 of them will go up at Serilingampally.

The civic body will utilise the services of private partners who can construct, operate and maintain the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework by engaging private entities on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis for a period of 10 years.

The agency will be entitled to revenue collection on advertisements in accordance with the provisions of the concession agreement. The agencies should have the ability to offer market value-added services they can develop at the poles for revenue generation.

Once the poles are established, the minimum maintenance requirement from the agencies will be to keep them tidy and ensure that nothing affects the structural integrity of the pole.