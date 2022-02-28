KT Rama Rao asks MAUD top official to enquire into Hyderabad's Khajaguda Rocks issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly a fortnight after citizens began protesting alleging that encroachment and illegal roads were being laid at the Khajaguda Heritage Rock Formation, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Sunday took to Twitter asking MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to look into the issue.

In response to a tweet by the Society to Save Rocks urging the government to stop the destruction of the rock formation, Rama Rao tweeted, "Request @arvindkumar_ias to enquire into the issue."

The New Indian Express has published a series of reports over the past few days on the destruction of rock formations. It may be recalled that for the past 60 days, illegal sand dumping has been occurring at a brisk pace at the rocks, nearly leveling the rocks as plains.

Apart from this, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) began work on the Lanco-ORR link road by cutting various rocks which citizens alleged was in contempt of a 2019 High Court order. The court had asked all activities disturbing the rocks to be stopped and asked the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to protect the same.

Contempt of court order

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) began work on the Lanco-ORR link road by cutting various rocks which citizens alleged was in contempt of a 2019 High Court order