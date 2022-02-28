STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labourer killed in minor blast in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally

After the blast, the police and Clues team reached the spot and shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Published: 28th February 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old daily wage labourer died on Sunday from a minor explosion in front of her husband while she was picking up trash in Mailardevpally. 

The deceased Susheelamma was a resident of Meerpet. She and her husband have been eking out a living by picking up trash and selling some recyclable items for the past eight years, said Narsimha, Sub-Inspector, Mailardevpally.

After the blast, the police and Clues team reached the spot and shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. The cops said an unidentified chemical, which was dumped irresponsibly, caused the blast.

Narsimha added that her husband was 40 metres away and was protected from the impact of the blast. A case was also registered with Mailardevpally police station under Section 304 (death by negligence) of the IPC.

