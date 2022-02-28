New Secondary Collection and Transport Point ready for operations in Hyderabad's Kukatpally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Secondary Collection and Transport Point (SCTP) is ready for operations in the Jagadgirigutta area of Kukatpally zone. It can handle 400 tonnes of garbage every day.

The SCTP has two static stations with 10 additional static containers, each with a capacity of 20 tonnes. It was designed to manage waste effectively and reduce the load on the already burdened garbage transfer stations.

They are established in smaller localities to help reduce the travel and waiting time of primary collection vehicles. They utilise fully automated and portable self compactors (PSC). The direct transfer of waste from primary municipal solid waste (MSW) collection vehicles into the PSC ensures minimal manual handling.

The Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs), after collecting garbage from houses, would directly tip it into mechanised equipment, which compresses the waste and stores it in the PSC. The compactor has a mechanised tray, which pushes the waste.

This means that large volumes of waste can be compressed in the compactor-cum-container. Once this container fills up, a specialised truck mounts the PSC using a hook loader and takes it to the designated dumping yard.