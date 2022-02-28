Strategic Nala Development works to be completed before monsoon in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just a few months left before the arrival of monsoons, the State government has taken a firm decision to complete the majority of the works for the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) on war footing before the rains hit.

In 2020 and 2021, several residents of the city faced many hardships due to water inundations, caused by rains, in various parts of the city. To address this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has divided the SNDP works and handed over the works to three chief engineers. Previously, all the works were with SNDP Officer on Special Duty (OSD) C Vasantha, which resulted in an inordinate delay in carrying out the works.

The works in all six zones of the GHMC are being regularly monitored by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. Of the total 60 works proposed under the SNDP, about 24 are in progress, tenders for eight have been finalised and the works are to begin soon, and the remaining 28 works are in the tender stage.

All the SNDP works sanctioned under Phase-I were are distributed among the Chief Engineers. C Vasantha has been allotted the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones in Hyderabad, and Nizampet, Kompally, Peerzadiguda, Boduppal urban local bodies (ULBs).

The underway works at the Hussainsagar surplus nala and Neknampur lake has been handed over to Chief Engineer (SNDP) K Kishan, who has also been allotted the LB Nagar, Khairatabad and Secunderabad GHMC zones, and Pedda Amberpet, Badangpet, Jalpally and Meerpet ULBs.

GHMC Chief Engineer (Projects) M Devanand was allocated the Charminar zone under GHMC limits and all the remaining works. The officials have been instructed to visit the works sites where SNDP works are under progress and see that works are sped up as per timelines. Any issues that arise at the sites should be sorted out immediately or else be brought to the notice of higher-ups, directed the State government.