Drunk Air India staffer rams two cyclists in Hyderabad

At around 5.45 am on Friday, the victims were cycling near Botanical Garden on opposite side of the Palapitta Cycling park.

Published: 01st January 2022 08:39 AM

Drunk Driving

For representational purposes (Image | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A techie Nitin Agarwal and his friend Sanjeet Srivastava received injuries, when a speeding car driven by a drunk 26-year-old Air India cabin crew staffer, hit them at Gachibowli on Friday morning. The victims were cycling at the time of the incident, said police. A case has been registered at Gachibowli police station under Section 337 of the IPC and Section 185 (a) of the MV Act.

The damaged car driven
by the Air India staffer

At around 5.45 am on Friday, the victims were cycling near Botanical Garden on opposite side of the Palapitta Cycling park. While they were cycling on the sides of the empty road, a red colour Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire came speeding from behind and hit Nitin. As a result, Nitin received severe injuries. A head injury led him to lose consciousness. Nitin was rushed to a nearby corporate hospital. Rajiv also received minor injuries. 

The accused has been identified as S Shashank. G Suresh, Inspector Gachibowli said Shashank recorded 186 BAC in the drunken driving test. He along with his friends, had consumed alcohol in their flat and stepped out in the morning for a ride. 

The victims, who were cycling were on the extreme left on the road at the time of the incident. The accused claimed that he took a left in an attempt to overtake another vehicle. When he suddenly noticed the cycles, he swerved to the complete left, but hit them. The car went off the road and stopped in the bushes on the roadside, police said.

