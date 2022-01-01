Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh convicted in 2015 case, fined Rs 6,500

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after he was acquitted in an attempt to murder case related to an attack on the then DCP West Zone of Hyderabad city police back in 2010, BJP MLA of Goshamahal Assembly constituency T Raja Singh was on Friday convicted in a case of obstructing police from performing their duties and for causing hurt at Mangalhat in 2015.

The Nampally Special Sessions Court for the trial of Cases against MPs and MLAs found Raja Singh and six others guilty of the offence and awarded them a fine of Rs 6,500 each.

In May 2015, when police tried to stop DJ music being played during a wedding procession in Mangalhat, the organisers called up Raja Singh.

A heated argument ensued during which the local MLA and seven others were accused of obstructing police from performing their duties.

Based on a complaint from the Police Department officials, a case was registered against Raja Singh and seven others under sections 353, 323 and 506 of the IPC. A charge sheet was also filed in the court and the trial was taken up.

Charges against one of the accused were abated as he died. During the trial, the court, considering the evidence of the police party, found the seven persons guilty of the offence.