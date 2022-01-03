2 Hyderabad women victims of shady Bulli Bai app

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two of the women whose photographs were put up for “auction” through ‘Bulli Bai’ an app targeting Muslim women in an attempt to humiliate them are from Hyderabad. This is the second such app in barely six months. The shady app put up photographs of a city-based activist and a journalist, asking users to ‘bid’ on them.

The activists took to Twitter saying: “Women in India are not safe even in social media, especially #MuslimWomen are targeted and auctioned in social media to create fear and defame them. Govt needs to arrest the culprits soon. otherwise, the voices of social media will come on road for justice.”

The scribe wrote: “Everything I did in past six months has been to get better & start working. All I have been trying to do is work on myself so that I can do what I love the most. And I will. But this is one of those days when I wonder, god, at what cost? (sic)”.

A cybercrime officer said that no complaint was received but the police would spare no efforts to trace the culprits behind the vile app and bring them to justice. “If we do not receive any complaint, we will take suo moto cognisance,” said the official. Another official said that the police are approaching the two to file a plaint so that they can initiate action.

Asad demands action

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday demanded that the State government and Telangana police arrest those behind the Bulli Bai App. Responding to a tweet by a woman Muslim journalist and researcher, whose photos appeared on the app created to encourage people to participate in their “auction” of these victims, Owaisi urged the authorities to crack the whip on the culprits. “I demand that @TelanganaCMO (Chief Minister’s Office), @KTRTRS (Minister KT Rama Rao), @TelanganaDGP and @CPHydCity arrest these bloody termites. A symbolic FIR is not enough, they should be arrested and the government should avail the services of CI cell & Anti Radicalisation dept of the force (sic),” he tweeted