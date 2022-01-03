Hyderabad's coveted 'Numaish' trade fair closes shutters till January 10 amid Covid concerns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD; The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly as Numaish among Hyderabad citizens, has been temporarily closed till January 10, just a day after it was thrown open, amid rising Covid-19 cases in Telangana.

AIIE office-bearers told Express that Numaish 2022 is being temporarily suspended till January 10 right after its inauguration by Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan on January 1, based on instructions from the Hyderabad City Police. The exhibition and trade fair wore a deserted look yesterday.

The annual event had begun amid fears of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Last year too the city had missed Numaish due to the pandemic and this year, though the organisers had promised strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and a no-mask no-entry policy, ensuring physical distance became a big challenge.

However, after the trade fair was temporarily closed, citizens took to social media to ask why it was allowed to open in the first place if COVID-19 cases were a concern. Netizens who took to Twitter were critical of the state government and felt that they should not have granted permission to start Numaish. They also felt the Governor ought not to have inaugurated the trade fair, which was nothing but contradicting guidelines issued by Central Government.

Last year, the Exhibition Society initially postponed the exhibition to January 31. Though the COVID-19 situation was under control and the number of cases in Hyderabad had dropped, the society took the decision as a measure of abundant caution. As thousands of people throng the exhibition every day and the guidelines which were then in force did not permit gatherings of more than 200 people, the society deferred the event.

Traders from various parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari set up their stalls during the exhibition, which is visited by thousands of visitors every day. Every year 'Numaish' begins on January 1 and goes on till February 15. Over 20 lakh people had visited the exhibition in 2019.

In view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the Telangana government on Saturday imposed fresh COVID curbs in the state as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. Certain measures were put in place to control the spread of COVID-l9 due to the emergence of Omicron Variant of Concern (VoC) in different parts of the country. Rallies, public meetings, mass gatherings of all types including religious, political and cultural events will be strictly prohibited throughout the state, the order read.

The government further said that the management of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices, etc shall ensure strict compliance of mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, frequent sanitisation of premises, provision for hand hygiene and screening at entry points with IR thermometers/thermal scanners.