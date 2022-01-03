STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Nadda to attend conclave of organisations allied to RSS in Hyderabad

Any issues which may require to be communicated to the Centre would also be the take-aways from these meetings.

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national president JP Nadda would be attending the three-day All-India coordination meetings of organisations allied to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to be held from January 5 till January 7, at Sri Vidya Vihar Residential School premises at Ghatkesar. Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on January 4 and return to New Delhi on January 5, after attending the inaugural day’s meetings.

There are 30-odd allied organisations of the RSS, including VHP, ABVP, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hindu Jagaran Manch, Vanavasi Kalyan Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Saikshika Parishad, Dharma Jagarana, Seema Suraksha Manch, Purva Sainik Parishad, Muslim Rashtriya Manch and others, the country-heads of which would be attending the meetings.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS All-India general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP All-India General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and all-India conveners, co-conveners and organising secretaries of the various wings of RSS are also expected to attend the meetings.

The agenda would be to take stock of various activities of the allied organisations with regard to their functioning and to deliberate on social issues concerning their areas of work and to give them directions for the near future.

Any national issue where all the organisations would need to work collectively would also be deliberated upon. As BJP is also one of the organisations, its activities would also be discussed. Any issues which may require to be communicated to the Centre would also be the take-aways from these meetings.

