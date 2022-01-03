STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Upset at not getting government job, youngster dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Police recovered a note from Laxmaiah’s room, purportedly written by him, stating that he is taking his life for not getting a government job and not fulfilling his parents’ wishes

Published: 03rd January 2022 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Yerra Laxmaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over not getting a government job, a youngster Yerra Laxmaiah alias Karreryamala Narsimha died by suicide at Shameerpet of Cyberabad. His body was found in the Lalgadimalakpet lake on Monday.

Laxmaiah had been missing since December 30 and a missing case had also been registered at Shameerpet police station. As teams were searching for him, his body was found floating in the lake, said V Sudheer Kumar, Inspector, Shameerpet police station.

Police recovered a note from Laxmaiah’s room, purportedly written by him, stating that he is taking his life for not getting a government job and not fulfilling his parents’ wishes.

Laxmaiah, belonging to Mahabubnagar district, had recently completed graduation and started working in a private company in Shameerpet. He was staying on rent near his workplace.

On December 30, his family members tried contacting him over phone, but found it switched off. They immediately rushed to his room and found it closed. When they entered, they found a note and his mobile phone in the room.

Laxmaiah’s elder brother Naresh said that they found some food, mobile phone and a letter in the room. He said that he had always told Laxmaiah to start doing something instead of waiting for a government job and he began working soon after completing his education. Naresh said he never imagined that Laxmaiah would take such an extreme step.

The note read, "Those doing private jobs are not (treated as) humans and only those doing government jobs are (treated as) humans. This is enough. I am not able to handle it anymore. Do not have any more hopes for me. At least now I live peacefully. Let us not have big dreams."

The body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem examination. The letter, his mobile phone and other clues have been recovered for further investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad govt job
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp