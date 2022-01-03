Upset at not getting government job, youngster dies by suicide in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over not getting a government job, a youngster Yerra Laxmaiah alias Karreryamala Narsimha died by suicide at Shameerpet of Cyberabad. His body was found in the Lalgadimalakpet lake on Monday.

Laxmaiah had been missing since December 30 and a missing case had also been registered at Shameerpet police station. As teams were searching for him, his body was found floating in the lake, said V Sudheer Kumar, Inspector, Shameerpet police station.

Police recovered a note from Laxmaiah’s room, purportedly written by him, stating that he is taking his life for not getting a government job and not fulfilling his parents’ wishes.

Laxmaiah, belonging to Mahabubnagar district, had recently completed graduation and started working in a private company in Shameerpet. He was staying on rent near his workplace.

On December 30, his family members tried contacting him over phone, but found it switched off. They immediately rushed to his room and found it closed. When they entered, they found a note and his mobile phone in the room.

Laxmaiah’s elder brother Naresh said that they found some food, mobile phone and a letter in the room. He said that he had always told Laxmaiah to start doing something instead of waiting for a government job and he began working soon after completing his education. Naresh said he never imagined that Laxmaiah would take such an extreme step.

The note read, "Those doing private jobs are not (treated as) humans and only those doing government jobs are (treated as) humans. This is enough. I am not able to handle it anymore. Do not have any more hopes for me. At least now I live peacefully. Let us not have big dreams."

The body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem examination. The letter, his mobile phone and other clues have been recovered for further investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.