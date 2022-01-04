Hyderabad cops bust major steroid racket, 2 arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taskforce sleuths of Hyderabad City Police seized 280 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injections, used to treat hypertension. and apprehended two persons involved in its illegal procurement and sale. The accused Shaik Akram, a driver, and Mohd Yahiya, a pharmacy employee, are residents of Chandrayangutta and close friends.

They were aware of the huge demand for the Mephentermine Sulphate injections and accordingly made a plan to procure injections in bulk and supply at a higher price. During the inquiry, they revealed that they had been procuring the drug through illegal means from Delhi. As and when, there was a demand, they would place an online order and the drugs were delivered through courier services in Hyderabad and then it sold distributed to users in the city at 200 times the MRP.