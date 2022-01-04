First battery swap station thrown open in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In collaboration with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), RACEnergy, an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company, inaugurated its first battery swap station here on Monday. Three battery swap stations are being set up at various HPCL outlets at prime locations in the city in January.

In the battery swap stations, the drained batteries, which are manufactured by RACEnergy, can be swapped with charged ones in two minutes. RACEnergy is also providing retrofit kits that convert existing ICE autorickshaws into electric vehicles that will be compatible with its swapping network. By clubbing these two technologies, RACEnergy is able to provide a similar experience of re-fueling ICE vehicles, but at 50 per cent of the operating cost, and with minimal upfront costs.

“A robust swapping infrastructure is essential to accelerate the EV adoption and HPCL’s network of retail outlets will allow us to reach every corner of the state with ease,” said Arun Sreyas, CEO and co-founder, RACEnergy.