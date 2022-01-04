Get back to the grind with a smile

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The holiday season has just ended, which means it’s time to head to work, get back to the grind. The struggle to restart our mundane tasks after a good and refreshing break is real. While some fear boredom, others experience anxiety and reluctance about having to resume a life of deadlines, reports and targets. But, psychologists assure that there is a way out.

“Such anxiety about going back to work happens for two different kinds of people for two different reasons. The first kind are the ones who hold positions of ownership, where despite being on a holiday, constantly think about work. Physically, they’re holidaying but mentally they’re not. When it is time to resume work, they have a feeling of regret for not getting proper rest during the break,” explains Dr Srikanth Goggi, consultant clinical psychologist, vice-president of Telangana Association of Clinical Psychologists and co-founder of GVA Institute of Psychology.

He goes on to mention the other kind of reluctance. “For the other kind, their main issue lies in their attitude. Either they fear chronic boredom or have a passive attitude towards work — they work only because they have to and not because they love to or are responsible individuals.”

While the first category of people can work on their ways, the second needs help, the doc says. “The first kind needs to plan a good holiday, keeping work away from them by switching off their phones and going on a sabbatical. The second kind needs to work on their skills, introspect and pursue their interests. For those who are in a forever holiday mood, it’s an occupational hazard, and they need to seek help from a professional.”

You’d be mistaken to think the ones at the top of the hierarchy have it easy, but statistics show how that’s far from the truth. Entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt, co-founder of SustainKart, India’s first e-commerce marketplace, opens up about this struggle. “Travel is the one time where I get to pause and rethink. It’s important for anyone to take a break from their hustling routine. Though I get to travel a lot for work, towards December-end, I ensure I take a leisure trip.

Gladly, my birthday aligns with the Christmas and New Year season. During this time, I travel for myself, my well-being. Though I enjoy my vacations and make the best use of my travel to explore different countries, I feel lost when I’m back. The transition from ‘no-work’ days to the 10-hour hectic work cycle days is an anxious task. I didn’t go to work today (Monday) — I was lazy and reluctant to accept that I’ve to get back to the grind and focus on the ‘achiever’ goals,” says Kanthi, who jetted off to North India this time.

However, the 22-year-old strategist lists his goals which he thought of during his trip, which helps him bounce back. “The goodness ahead of me, when I achieve my plans, pushes me out of my comfort/lazy zone. A buffer day helps a lot to plan before getting back to work after a long vacation. In fact, I came back a day early from my vacation. It may seem counter-intuitive to use a vacation day for simply being at home, but strategically, it gives you the space to get back to normal with minimal pressure.”

Actor Sundeep Kishan vouches for such a buffer day. “While I’m not the kind that is lazy to get back to work, I spend a day watching movies and chilling at home with my family after I’m back from a vacation. It also helps with the jet lag and preps your tired body to get back on track.”

The Family Man actor, who was recently in London, has a good lineup of projects in his kitty, even as he heads his businesses, including Vivaha Bhojanambu and A1 Express Salon. “I’m usually the kind that looks forward to getting back to work, more for the fact that I enjoy doing what I do. So it’s not much of a problem.”

It’s the same with the vice-chairperson of Apollo Life and the editor-in-chief of B Positive Magazine, Upasana Kamineni. The entrepreneur says, “I’ve never experienced something of this sort, if anything, I have the fear of missing out on work, so it’s the other way. I love my job so much that I feel like I didn’t get enough time off last year. In 2022, I’m shifting to a five-day-a-week schedule.” Ask her how she’s always on her feet, she says, “If you’re motivated, have your goals in place, have a structure and are headed in the right direction, nothing about work can bother you.”

Pavani Mekala, senior wellness coach and a rehabilitation psychologist, breaks down the physiological aspect of the fatigue. “A vacation/break can be a very calming, needful experience that one must get, even though it causes disruptions from the daily tasks and continuous learning we have cultivated over the time for survival. Ending a holiday abruptly can spell trouble. The idea of getting back to work can be daunting and withdrawal can be strong. This creates an illusion in our cognitions that work or the mundane routine is more painful than it is.

This is expressed through resistance.” The psychologist continues, “Adrenaline, a hormone responsible for flight/fight, gets released when one is subjected to fun or relaxation, making the individual plan rigorously, act spontaneously and participate excitingly throughout the trip/holiday. It gives an instant boost in energy. Excess release of these hormones takes a toll on one’s emotions causing a lack of energy, irritability, restlessness, anxiety and sleep concerns.”

Tackle holiday fatigue

Plan ahead. While planning for a vacation, instead of leaving the to-dos for after vacation, structure them before taking your break. It gets easier to complete them

Exercise and a healthy diet can lower the possibilities of fatigue after vacations/breaks

Disruption in circadian rhythm also causes harm in this phenomenon. Lack of sleep causes jet lag, irritability and overthinking. To follow an established time for sleep is healthy and will not disrupt your sleep patterns post your break

