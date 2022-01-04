STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karachi Bakery, TV9 & Chutneys fined by GHMC for violations

While TV9 was fined for erecting an unauthorised advertisement element over 15 feet, Karachi bakery was fined for offences including the usage of plastics and Covid protocol violation among others.

Published: 04th January 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC

Representational Image (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh against Telugu news channel, TV9, for erecting an unauthorised advertisement element above 15 feet in height at Road No 3, Banjara Hills. The challan was issued on Monday. The advertisement element was erected without the written permission of the competent authority which is an offence committed under GHMC Act and as per the GOMs No, 68 issued dated April 20, 2020. 

The EVDM also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh against Chutneys, beside Vishwanath Theatre, KPHB Main Road, Jalvayu Vihar, Kukatpally putting up an unauthorised advertisement element above 15 feet in height from the ground level.   

The GHMC, Serilingampally zone, fined the Khajaguda Karachi Bakery Rs 10,000 for unsanitary conditions on its premised, not following Covid protocols, usage of plastics, no silt chamber and non-segregation of waste. The violations were found during an inspection by Circle Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH), KS Ravi.

