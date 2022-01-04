STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Setting all the right trends

Scroll through Tanusha Bajaj’s Instagram (@tanushabajaj) and you’ll know that this Hyderabad-based influencer and stylist knows what deserves a place in her wardrobe and what doesn’t.

Tanusha Bajaj

Hyderabad-based influencer Tanusha Bajaj (Photo | Instagram, @tanushabajaj)

By Express News Service

It’s party time 

Tanusha ups her dressing game with a statement piece -- such as a pair of sequin shorts or leather pants. She complements it with classics, like a turtleneck or a plain white shirt

Go-to brands

Tanusha is always in search for upcoming homegrown brands at pop-ups and even online. “I also can’t help but love the fits at Zara,” she says

Footwear 

“I wouldn’t call myself a sneaker head, but I have been trying to build my own little collection of classic sneakers,” she says

Accessories 

When it comes to jewellery and accessories, less is more for Tanusha. She loves to go minimal. A pair of hoops, a charm bracelet, a dainty necklace with a pendant and a watch do the trick for her

Regular/casual outfits

With the days getting colder, Tanusha has been wearing a lot of knitwear, co-ord sets, street wear and athleisure 

Evening attire 

Of late, she has been obsessed with quirky sweatshirts and jackets. These are functional, yet fashionable

Bags

In 2021, she had added quite a few of Y2k baguette bags to her wardrobe not just because they were trending, but that they are practical. She also owns classic totes for everyday use and a few sling bags

Make-up 

Tanusha is no makeup genius, but finds her way around natural and simple looks. Her base layer comprises foundation, concealer and powder. She tops it up with a little blush and sometimes a highlighter. Don’t forget the glossy lips!

Style statement

Experimental, but comfortable. For her, it’s important to dress for the occasion. “For instance, if you know that you are going to have a long night, you don’t have to wear the most uncomfortable pair of heels,” she says

(Compiled by Shreya Veronica)

