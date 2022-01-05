STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2 consecutive instances of chain-snatching reported in Hyderabad, no arrests yet

In both incidents at KPHB and Jeedimetla, the snatchers were captured in CC cameras. Police have deployed special teams to nab the offenders.

Published: 05th January 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two chain snatchings were reported in the city in a short period under Cyberabad commissionerate late on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The snatchers snatched gold chains from unsuspecting passers-by at KPHB and Jeedimetla.

In both incidents, they were captured in CC cameras. Police have deployed special teams to nab the offenders.

CCTV capture at Jeedimetla.

Around 8.30pm on Tuesday, at Road no 2 of KPHB, a lone offender struck a woman at an apartment and escaped with her gold chain weighing around 3 grams. CC cameras showed the snatcher running out of the apartment. 

In another incident at Jeedimetla at around 9.50pm on Tuesday, when a woman was walking home after work, a bike-borne snatcher approached her from the front and snatched her 2.5 tola gold chain. Police found out that the snatcher wore a face mask and had no helmet. 

Meanwhile, police have sounded an alert in the neighbouring police station as well for any clues on the snatchers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad chain snatching Cyberabad Jeedimetla KPHB chain snatching
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp