2 consecutive instances of chain-snatching reported in Hyderabad, no arrests yet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two chain snatchings were reported in the city in a short period under Cyberabad commissionerate late on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The snatchers snatched gold chains from unsuspecting passers-by at KPHB and Jeedimetla.

In both incidents, they were captured in CC cameras. Police have deployed special teams to nab the offenders.

CCTV capture at Jeedimetla.

Around 8.30pm on Tuesday, at Road no 2 of KPHB, a lone offender struck a woman at an apartment and escaped with her gold chain weighing around 3 grams. CC cameras showed the snatcher running out of the apartment.

In another incident at Jeedimetla at around 9.50pm on Tuesday, when a woman was walking home after work, a bike-borne snatcher approached her from the front and snatched her 2.5 tola gold chain. Police found out that the snatcher wore a face mask and had no helmet.

Meanwhile, police have sounded an alert in the neighbouring police station as well for any clues on the snatchers.