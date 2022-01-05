STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No need to wait for orders during emergencies: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand

City top cop says NRIs posting objectionable content will be dealt with strictly

Published: 05th January 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad city police Commissioner CV Anand (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand, on Tuesday, in his first video conference interaction with police personnel, stated that strict action will be taken against NRIs posting objectionable content on social media platforms.

CV Anand

CP Anand instructed officers to take strict action against social media harassment. He said that those harassing people by morphing their photos and posting them on social media platforms with derogatory comments should be dealt with strictly. 

In addition to registering cases against those spreading fake news on social media, speedy trials should also be ensured, he added.

He said cases lookout notices will also be registered against those NRIs who make posts inciting hatred. Their passports will be seized and visas too will be cancelled as per legal provisions, said Anand. 

He also directed the police personnel to make it a habit to take necessary action on their own and not wait for orders from superior officers during emergency situations. 

In the wake of rising Covid cases in the State, Anand said, “It is mandatory and important that the GO released by the State government banning public meetings, conferences or rallies should be strictly implemented in Hyderabad.”

Free medical camps held for cops

Free medical camp was held for the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate personnel at CAR Headquarters, Amberpet, on Tuesday. 

Several tests, including eye and liver functioning, cardiology, gynaecology were conducted free of charge. 
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Free medical camps would help the staff assess their health condition while saving on bills that they would have paid for tests at private diagnostic labs.”

Bhagwat emphasised the importance of SMS (Sanitiser, Mask and Social Distancing) to beat Covid-19 and requested the the police personnel to ensure safety as the city sees a surge in Covid cases. 

He said, “A total of 2030 police personnel who had tested positive in the first and second wave of Covid-19 have recovered and joined duties.”

