Suryapet ‘ragging’ incident: Six medicos suspended for 1 year

Director of Medical Education K Ramesh Reddy said the victim had stated that it was not as much a case of ragging as it was of assault which led to the panel taking the issue very seriously.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The committee investigating the allegations of misbehaviour and assault by six students of the Suryapet Medical College has found them guilty and ordered their suspension from the college for one year. 

The committee, headed by Director of Medical Education K Ramesh Reddy, took serious note of the incident and said that the six students of the 2019-20 batch will also not be allowed to enter the hostel premise for the rest of their academic career.

Dr. Reddy said the victim had stated that it was not as much a case of ragging as it was of assault and misbehaviour which led to the panel taking the issue very seriously. “We have taken stringent action against the six and have also called a meeting of parents to counsel and warn them to discourage such behaviour as it can cost their wards their medical career as well,” said Dr. Reddy.

The DME’s office has also alerted all other medical colle-ges to counsel students against such acts of violence and ragging and has asked for new batches to be handheld into adjusting to the colleges.

“We had introduced a mentor system where a group of 20 students come under one mentor figure about six years ago. We will ask them to counsel students against this specific issue,” added Dr Reddy.

The victim student has also been put through a counselling session and assigned to a faculty to re-integrate him to the college after the traumatic incident.

