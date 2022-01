By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The south zone task force raided on a bangle-making unit at Uppuguda and rescued six children from the unit. Based on a tip-off, South Zone Task Force including Chatrinaka police, Child Welfare officials and Bandlaguda Special Revenue Inspector, raided a bangle-making unit at Lalitha Bagh in Uppuguda.

Six children, hailing from Bihar, were rescued and handed over to Child Welfare officials. A 39-year-old Rajesh Das was identified as the main accused. He was arrested.