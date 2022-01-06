Adulterated ghee racket busted in Hyderabad, 2 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An adulterated ghee supply racket was busted by South Zone Task Force and two businessmen from Maharashtra involved in the racket were arrested. Police seized 970 litres of adulterated ghee packed in Vijaya ghee packets, which is a popular brand in Telangana.

The accused persons were identified as Deepak Penurkar who was living in Saidabad, and Rahul Agarwal who was staying in Himayatnagar. Deepak ran into financial loss due to Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown. After that he along with one of his relatives, who is familiar with oil and ghee business, started manufacturing ghee using palmolein oil and vegetable fats in Nanded.