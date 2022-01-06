Booster dose opens new doors for cyber criminals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the process of administering the Covid booster dose has begun, Cyber criminals have started setting traps for people to loot them. Experts have warned the public to be cautious of offers on social media platforms, e-mails and other means of communication, facilitating booster dose.

During the first and second waves of Covid-19, Cyber fraudsters looted people across the country, including Telangana, under the pretext of supplying Covid medicines, pulse oximeters, immunity boosters, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and also Covid vaccine.

The Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) working under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory after cases were registered in the northern part of the country for cheating people in the guise of providing booster dose. So far, no such case has been reported in Telangana.

According to ISEA, fake calls, messages, emails, and links are being sent by fraudsters regarding scheduling dates and registering for the booster dose registration for Covid-19 vaccination.The fraudsters convince the people that they need to schedule a date for the booster dose, and ask them to share the OTP sent on their mobile for confirmation.

Once the OTP is shared, the mobile is hacked by the fraudsters who then manage to access all the sensitive data. The fraudsters also try to collect details regarding the Aadhaar, email id, OTP, password, debit card, credit card of individuals, to siphon the money. ISEA has cautioned people to not fall into the trap of random calls, messages, emails or links spreading fake information.