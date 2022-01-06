STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Booster dose opens new doors for cyber criminals

The fraudsters convince the people that they need to schedule a date for the booster dose, and ask them to share the OTP sent on their mobile for confirmation. 

Published: 06th January 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

cybercrime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the process of administering the Covid booster dose has begun, Cyber criminals have started setting traps for people to loot them. Experts have warned the public to be cautious of offers on social media platforms, e-mails and other means of communication, facilitating booster dose. 

During the first and second waves of Covid-19, Cyber fraudsters looted people across the country, including Telangana, under the pretext of supplying Covid medicines, pulse oximeters, immunity boosters, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and also Covid vaccine. 

The Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) working under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory after cases were registered in the northern part of the country for cheating people in the guise of providing booster dose. So far, no such case has been reported in Telangana.

According to ISEA, fake calls, messages, emails, and links are being sent by fraudsters regarding scheduling dates and registering for the booster dose registration for Covid-19 vaccination.The fraudsters convince the people that they need to schedule a date for the booster dose, and ask them to share the OTP sent on their mobile for confirmation. 

Once the OTP is shared, the mobile is hacked by the fraudsters who then manage to access all the sensitive data. The fraudsters also try to collect details regarding the Aadhaar, email id, OTP, password, debit card, credit card of individuals, to siphon the money. ISEA has cautioned people to not fall into the trap of random calls, messages, emails or links spreading fake information. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cybercrime Cyber criminals Covid 19 booster shots Telangana police
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp