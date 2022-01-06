STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Em‘bracing’ the unknown   

The fear of a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has gripped us all. Nobody wants to be confined to the four walls of our homes, all over again.

Published: 06th January 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Spirituality, awakening, nirvana, meditation, wellness, peace

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fear of a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has gripped us all. Nobody wants to be confined to the four walls of our homes, all over again. As understandable as the fear is, there’s always a better way to face this and it includes preparedness. Aliza Virani, psychologist at Praan Wellness, lists ways you can prepare yourself mentally, physically and emotionally to put up an efficient fight against whatever is to come!

Stay in touch 
Stay in constant touch with the people you love. Sometimes, it doesn’t even have to be a person -- it can be your pet, your plants, a soft toy or even a comfy cushion can keep you calm

Self-care 
Indulge in anything that you feel calms you down and keeps you sane. Yoga, meditation, exercise, music -- anything under the sun! 

Acceptance
There will be feelings of anxiousness about the virus being in the air again, and that your plans could get delayed. Remember that you have to come to terms with it for the greater good. Acceptance goes a long way in putting up a good fight

Routine 
Don’t make the mistake of going back to your old procrastinating and lethargic self. If you had a routine during the previous lockdown, stick to it. Or if your current one works well, continue with that. For instance, if you woke up at 9 am, do that, if your break was at 11 am, stick to that

Be aware/cut off
If you feel you’re growing worried and think that it’s coming from a place of fear of the unknown, try to read up information but only from legitimate sources. But if you’re someone who panics about what’s happening around you, make the choice to cut off from unnecessary information. Find your reaction to information and make a healthy choice 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wellness Covid 19
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp