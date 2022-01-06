Farm-fresh food a click away

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who hasn’t felt cheated after finding out that the supermarket in the neighbourhood, which promised the ‘freshest’ fruits and vegetables, was just lying about polishing them with chemicals?

Often, in our search for organic food, we end up tired and give up, making peace with adulterated foods. But what if you could actually see your food being grown in a farm right in front of your eyes and order it home, right then and there? As unreal as it sounds, in a first-of-its-kind attempt in the Indian market, city-based farm-to-table eGrocery start-up Urban Tiller will be doing just that and more.

You have probably heard of the word live commerce. In layman’s terms, it refers to purchasing a product featured or displayed digitally to an audience. The purchase can be done via a simple click of a button during the live stream. Now, imagine buying farm-fresh produce through a virtual, live tour of a farm. Doesn’t it sound exciting and trustworthy?

“While the country is still new to the concept of live commerce, cities such as Mumbai have seen this for the sale of apparel or even jewellery. But a live commerce for fresh produce has never happened before. We are excited about this and are looking forward to more people doing this,” says Vaibhaw Dwivedi, co-founder of Urban Tiller. Their first live commerce will take place this Saturday (January 8).

Taking us through the process of what the event would be like, Vaibhaw says, “We will take our customers on a virtual tour of our farm in Adibatla, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Viewers will be able to get the closest look possible of the freshest fruits, vegetables and greens. They will also get to see how the produce is cultivated organically on our farm. This helps build trust through authenticity. All they have to do is select what they want from our farm through just a click of a button and they will have that exact product delivered fresh to their doorstep the very next morning!”

Urban Tiller joined hands with Payal, a Hyderabadi blogger and influencer, for the event. Payal will take customers on the tour, explaining and showing them the different varieties of fresh produce that they can buy. As this will be their first such sale, Vaibhaw informs that farm visits, salad subscription packs and daily essentials, and veggie subscription packs will be sold this weekend. “In the coming weeks, we are hopeful of selling every produce of ours,” he says.