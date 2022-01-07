STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

18 arrested for man's murder in Hyderabad's LB Nagar

A fight broke out between the gangs after they consumed liquor. One group grabbed Narasimha’s bike keys.

Published: 07th January 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eighteen persons out of the 21 accused for their involvement in killing Narasimha Reddy on New Year's Day in LB Nagar, were arrested on Thursday. Following a heated brawl between two groups on January 1 near KK Gardens, Narasimha Reddy died on the spot due to severe bleeding injuries. 

A fight broke out between the gangs after they consumed liquor. One group grabbed Narasimha’s bike keys. They attacked him and his friends with glass bottles. The 18 offenders were charged with murder and rioting charges and produced in court on Thursday. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp