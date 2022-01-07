18 arrested for man's murder in Hyderabad's LB Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eighteen persons out of the 21 accused for their involvement in killing Narasimha Reddy on New Year's Day in LB Nagar, were arrested on Thursday. Following a heated brawl between two groups on January 1 near KK Gardens, Narasimha Reddy died on the spot due to severe bleeding injuries.

A fight broke out between the gangs after they consumed liquor. One group grabbed Narasimha’s bike keys. They attacked him and his friends with glass bottles. The 18 offenders were charged with murder and rioting charges and produced in court on Thursday.

