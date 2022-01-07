63 per cent of all new COVID-19 cases in Telangana from Hyderabad municipal limits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,913 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 54,534 tests conducted. The State also reported two deaths and 232 recoveries, taking the number of active cases to 7,847.

GHMC limits accounted for 1,214 cases (63 per cent) of the 1,913 infections, while Medchal reported 161, Rangareddy 213 and Karimnagar and Hanamkonda reporting 24 cases each. Of the 7,847 active cases, 1,318 are in hospital with 418 in ICU.

The State also made good progress on Thursday in terms of immunising adolescents with 22 per cent of target population being vaccinated. So far, the State has vaccinated 4,12,045 youngsters of the 18,41,000 target population, with Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar leading in terms of inoculation.

