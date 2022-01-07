STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civic body partially demolishes security room of Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh

When the Town Planning Wing of GHMC's Circle 18 reached the MP's residence and started demolishing the walls, he requested the authorities to give him a week's time.

Published: 07th January 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh

Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday partially demolished an unauthorised security room constructed on the footpath on Road No 66 in Jubilee Hills by the Rajya Sabha member Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh. 

When the Town Planning Wing of GHMC's Circle 18 reached the MP's residence and started demolishing the walls, he requested the authorities to give him a week's time to voluntarily remove the security room, to which they agreed and left went the place after partially demolishing the security room.

The GHMC officials said that on Road No 66, the MP was occupying the footpath at Plot 1309/A. Ramesh has allegedly built an illegal structure on the footpath. Responding to complaints from locals residents, the officials of Town Planning Wing partially demolished the structure, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh unauthorised security room illegal structure CM Ramesh GHMC Jubilee Hills
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp