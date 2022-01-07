Hyderabad civic body partially demolishes security room of Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday partially demolished an unauthorised security room constructed on the footpath on Road No 66 in Jubilee Hills by the Rajya Sabha member Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh.

When the Town Planning Wing of GHMC's Circle 18 reached the MP's residence and started demolishing the walls, he requested the authorities to give him a week's time to voluntarily remove the security room, to which they agreed and left went the place after partially demolishing the security room.

The GHMC officials said that on Road No 66, the MP was occupying the footpath at Plot 1309/A. Ramesh has allegedly built an illegal structure on the footpath. Responding to complaints from locals residents, the officials of Town Planning Wing partially demolished the structure, they added.