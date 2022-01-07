STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad has the best combination of tradition with modernity: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

The Open Rock Museum displays 35 different types of rocks from different parts of India with ages ranging from 3.3 billion years to around 55 million years.

Published: 07th January 2022

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is a city of history, legacy and vision, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology and Earth Sciences.

Singh, who was in the city to inaugurate India's first unique Open Rock Museum at the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), said that Hyderabad has the best combination of tradition with modernity and is known for its composite culture.

The Open Rock Museum displays 35 different types of rocks from different parts of India with ages ranging from 3.3 billion years to around 55 million years. These rocks also represent the deepest part of the earth up to 175 km of distance from the surface of the earth.

Addressing eminent scientists, Jitendra Singh said that 'Big Earth Data' occupies the strategic high ground in the era of knowledge economies and India is fully exploiting this new frontier contributing to the advancement of earth science.

He also released earthquake risk maps of Lucknow and Dehradun. These would serve as inputs for risk assessment in homes, multi-storeyed buildings and infrastructure such as bridges or dams.

